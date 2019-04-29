Zynga (ZNGA) PT Raised to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,731. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 277.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $207,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,131.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $3,063,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,435. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

