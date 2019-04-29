Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.02.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.93. 73,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,524. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/zweig-dimenna-associates-llc-reduces-holdings-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.