Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,660 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. SunTrust Banks raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,108. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

