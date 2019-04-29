Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.13 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 312,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 271.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,529,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,677,000 after purchasing an additional 483,493 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Enbridge by 58.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

