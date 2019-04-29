Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

ZION stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. 54,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,110. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $385,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,103,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

