Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for 3.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $110,161,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 22,651.7% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 219,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 218,136 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,344,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $492.14. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $527.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

