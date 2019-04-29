Zeitcoin Hits Market Cap of $283,827.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,827.00 and $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001024 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,231,341 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

