Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vodafone Group (VOD) to “Hold”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

