Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry in a year driven by its robust past record that was retained in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the quarter, both top and the bottom lines grew year over year and beat the consensus mark for the eighth and 24th consecutive time, respectively. Sales were backed by solid growth in all geographic regions, product categories and most brands. Further, direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses continued being strong. These factors along with improved margins fueled the bottom line. The company is also gaining from solid international presence. Moreover, management provided encouraging view for 2019. However, the company is battling high SG&A expenses that escalated 17% in the reported quarter. Management expects SG&A costs to increase further, that may weigh on its operating margin. Nonetheless, we expect the company’s Project CONNECT program to provide significant cushion in the near future.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 6,754 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $715,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $2,367,189.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 37.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 312.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

