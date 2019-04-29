Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.31 Price Target for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN)

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.31 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNJN. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

