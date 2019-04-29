Zacks: Brokerages Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Studio City International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,485,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. 43,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -71.67.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

