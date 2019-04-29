Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Sensata Technologies also posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,548,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 327.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 46,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after buying an additional 630,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $50.09 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

