Zacks: Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.50. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.97.

OXY opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148,557 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,329,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32,173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 413,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 412,458 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.