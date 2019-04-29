Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $682.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.90 million to $730.20 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $678.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $865.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of MMP opened at $61.36 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,112.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $126,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

