Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia Inc (GAIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 77.08%.

GAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gaia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

GAIA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 55,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,612. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gaia by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gaia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gaia by 25,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

