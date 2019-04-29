Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $962.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.32 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $844.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.86. 548,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,258. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

