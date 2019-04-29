Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.91. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. 3,887,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,305. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

