Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 167.57% and a negative net margin of 88.55%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on ChemoCentryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. B. Riley raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other ChemoCentryx news, SVP Rajinder Singh sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,755 shares of company stock worth $3,160,200. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $757.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.32. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

