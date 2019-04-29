Zacks: Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $5.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59. Intuit posted earnings of $4.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

INTU stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.73. 2,407,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

