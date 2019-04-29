Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HyreCar Inc (HYRE) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HyreCar.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 2,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,696. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

