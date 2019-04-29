Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 million and the lowest is $5.86 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 426.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 million to $32.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.85 million to $69.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.06 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

