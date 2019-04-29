Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 million and the lowest is $5.86 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 426.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 million to $32.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.85 million to $69.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.06 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.