YouLive Coin (UC) Hits One Day Volume of $528,800.00

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, YouLive Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One YouLive Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. YouLive Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $528,800.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YouLive Coin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00458871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00047068 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004848 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000251 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000632 BTC.

YouLive Coin Profile

YouLive Coin Token Trading

YouLive Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YouLive Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YouLive Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.