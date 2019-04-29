Yolo Leisure and Technology (YOLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 436335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

