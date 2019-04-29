YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $348,961,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $31,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,628,076. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.22. 352,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,577. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

