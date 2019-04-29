Xpediator PLC (XPD) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.84

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPD traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.89. Xpediator has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18).

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

