Xios Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Xios has a market cap of $102,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xios has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xios alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003449 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00170050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010589 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002264 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Xios Profile

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin . The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.