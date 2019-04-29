Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $983,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $330,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

