Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.4747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.46. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WPP by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 122,335 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in WPP by 1,601.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 96,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

