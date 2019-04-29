WorldCoin Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, WorldCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $581,639.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

