World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $136.09 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.66.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

