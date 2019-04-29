World Asset Management Inc Acquires 728 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 105,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $248,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.6% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 110,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $9,555,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,962,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

