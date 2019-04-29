Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 571,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $105.21.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,328,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 7,600 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $669,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

