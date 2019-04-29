Wirecard (WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €200.28 ($232.88).

WDI stock opened at €133.75 ($155.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.46. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €199.00 ($231.40).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

