William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $626.29.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $676.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.