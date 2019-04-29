Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 7,261 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 1,622,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

