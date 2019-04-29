Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mongodb by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Nomura set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

MDB stock opened at $138.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.14. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $644,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $1,803,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,321 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/whittier-trust-co-grows-position-in-mongodb-inc-mdb.html.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.