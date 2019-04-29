White House announces trade talks

The White House claims a U.S. delegation will travel to Beijing next week to keep trade discussions, and a Chinese delegation will go back to Washington for additional talks beginning May 8.

President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports at a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive drive to battle U.S. technological dominance. China has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. merchandise.

Both nations are in talks to settle their differences.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders states U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for talks that begin April 30. Vice Premier Liu He’ll lead the discussions.

Sanders says matters for the talks of next week include security of intellectual property, agriculture and authorities.