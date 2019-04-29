Western Digital (WDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI cut Western Digital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Digital to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.48.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

