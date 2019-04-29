WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of WJRYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $78.10.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

