Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Trimmed by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

