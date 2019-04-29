Wells Fargo & Co Raises Moody’s (MCO) Price Target to $195.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $195.56 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.