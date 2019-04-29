Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $74,000 in Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Stock

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Energy Focus Inc has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

