Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (GOOG)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,366.85.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,272.18 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 40 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.10, for a total transaction of $44,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.