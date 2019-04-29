Wedbush Raises Paypal (PYPL) Price Target to $125.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Paypal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $110.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,628 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 338,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

