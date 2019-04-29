WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Holdings Boosted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,462,000 after buying an additional 2,059,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after buying an additional 1,563,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,825,000 after buying an additional 1,336,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,361,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. 605,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,106. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-holdings-boosted-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh.html.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.