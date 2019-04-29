Waltonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $3.71 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00037370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance and DragonEX. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $81.15 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.02964268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00106450 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019457 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,682,339 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, COSS, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Allbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Huobi, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

