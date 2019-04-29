vSlice (VSL) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $61,090.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, vSlice has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00415673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.01006848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00185448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001390 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

