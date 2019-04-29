Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Holdings Lifted by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial comprises about 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,359,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $660,280.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,199.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 1,091,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,672. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

