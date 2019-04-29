Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 834,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 737,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 773,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 696,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 375,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

