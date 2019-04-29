Virta Unique Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VUC)

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Virta Unique Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Virta Unique Coin has a market capitalization of $6,232.00 and $0.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001130 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,946,600 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin . The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

